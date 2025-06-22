Iran To Continue Nuclear Energy Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued a statement in connection with the attacks on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, Trend reports.

The statement said the attacks, which took place in the early morning hours, were contrary to international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The AEOI stressed that despite the strikes on strategic facilities, Iran will continue to develop nuclear energy and will not allow its nuclear programs to be suspended.