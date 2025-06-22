403
Tensions in Middle East Threaten China's Oil Flow
(MENAFN) China could encounter serious interruptions to its petroleum supply if conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, given that Beijing remains significantly dependent on imported crude oil from the Middle East — much of which moves through the high-risk Strait of Hormuz.
As the top global buyer of oil, China generated approximately 4.3 million barrels of crude daily in 2024 but brought in 11.1 million barrels from abroad, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Around 45 percent of all China’s petroleum imports are shipped via the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.
This route is particularly fragile, as Iran has often warned of its closure following "Israeli military strikes."
Based on insights from the commodity analysis company Kpler, China represents 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports.
However, Chinese customs statistics do not show Iranian oil among top sources due to US-led sanctions.
Instead, the reported main exporters to China are Russia (2.1 million barrels per day), Saudi Arabia (1.5 million), and Malaysia (1.4 million).
It is estimated that China receives over 4.9 million barrels daily from Middle Eastern nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.
