U.S. Senator Criticizes Netanyahu
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren sharply criticized Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, accusing him of leveraging the conflict with Iran to shift attention away from the escalating humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel's Prime Minister may think no one will notice what he's doing in Gaza while he bombs Iran. People face starvation. 55,000 killed. Aid workers and doctors turned away at the border. Shooting at innocent people desperate for food.
"The world sees you, Benjamin Netanyahu," Warren wrote on X.
Despite mounting international appeals for a ceasefire, Israel’s military has maintained a relentless campaign in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 55,700 Palestinians, a majority of whom are women and children.
Global human rights advocates and United Nations entities have consistently raised alarms over the worsening conditions in Gaza, citing escalating hunger, widespread displacement, and increasing attacks on aid distribution efforts.
