NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2025 HIGHLIGHTS AND WINNERS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 put kids and families in control at the biggest party of the summer, live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET, tape delayed for viewers on the West Coast (PT). Hosted by Grammy® Award-winning, multiplatinum global superstar Tyla, the show featured: exciting star-studded collaborations; legendary skateboarding stunts; the latest in music with high-energy performances; epic Slimings; and surprise reveals of fans' favorite TV shows, movies, music, and more-with Nickelodeon's signature Orange Blimp trophies awarded throughout the night.

Highlights from Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 included:



Host Tyla led a "Best of Summer" dance celebration featuring the hottest tracks of the summer DJ'd by benny blanco, joined by an array of dancers, including a special appearance by Smurfette;

Skateboarding legends Tony Hawk and Katelyn West amped up the crowed with an on-stage stunt before presenting an award to the cast of The Thundermans: Undercover for "Favorite Kids TV Show," followed by Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin from The Thundermans: Undercover, as they accepted their KCA Blimps with an enormous sliming for "Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) and "Favorite Female TV Star (Kids);"

Nickelodeon Our World honored Los Angeles kids and highlighted how skateboarding has helped them make a difference, by taking the lead in building community and developing lifelong skills to support themselves and those around them through difficult times;

SeanDoesMagic disappeared through a magic portal in the Slime Lounge before landing in Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America, as the audience voted live on which ride he should go on, with the SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge winning;

Rihanna hit another career milestone as the first-ever recipient of the "ICON" Silver Blimp Award, honored for her contributions to entertainment, beauty and activism. She accepted the Blimp from inside the magical Smurf Village, before unleashing a tidal wave of first-ever blue Slime on the audience;

Salish Matter took home an award for "Favorite Female Creator," caping off her win with a surprise Sliming as she walked off stage;

Comedy icon Jack Black was honored with a special "King of Comedy" Silver Blimp for his legendary career spanning film, television, music and more. The award was presented by Nacho Libre co-stars Ana de la Reguera and Héctor Jiménez, as the audience cheered with giant cutouts of his most iconic characters and faces just before being doused in a double Sliming;

Musical performances of: "cliché," by mgk, from his upcoming sixth studio album Lost Americana, introduced by his daughter, Casie Baker, culminating in an epic Sliming; and "Gnarly," by KATSEYE, from their upcoming second EP, Beautiful Chaos, introduced by Ice Spice, culminating in a huge canon Sliming;

Samantha Lorraine and Jacob Rodriguez, from the Nickelodeon and Paramount+ upcoming movie Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, went on an adventurous search throughout the KCA venue to find Dora's missing Backpack, as the audience voted live on its location-being at the Orange Carpet;

Tyla closing out the show, with an ultimate centerstage Sliming; And celebrity appearances by Malia Baker, Kylie Cantrall, Auli'i Cravalho, Terry Crews, Young Dylan, Brie Garcia, Maia Kealoha, Salish Matter, Kel Mitchell, Daniella Monet, Renee Montgomery, Victoria Monét, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and more.

The following are Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS' TV SHOW

The Thundermans: Undercover

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

XO, Kitty

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW

America's Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wicked

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Inside Out 2

FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

FAVORITE BUTT-KICKER

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

MUSIC:



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

SZA

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Stray Kids

FAVORITE SONG

"Taste" – Sabrina Carpenter

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"luther" – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Sabrina Carpenter

FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Benson Boone

FAVORITE ALBUM

"Short n' Sweet" – Sabrina Carpenter

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla

FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE

"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

OTHER CATEGORIES:



FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Salish Matter

FAVORITE GAMER

IShowSpeed

FAN FAVORITE KIDS' CREATOR

Ms. Rachel

FAVORITE PODCAST

LOL Podcast

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 will encore (ET/PT) on Sunday, June 22, at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon; Monday, June 23, at 8 p.m. on Nicktoons; and Tuesday, June 24, at 9:10 a.m. on TeenNick. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 22.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 is sponsored by Instacart and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

