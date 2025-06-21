Egyptian FM, US Envoy Discuss Israel-Iran Conflict
During the call, Abdelatty expressed deep concern over the current escalation, warning that it poses "a serious threat to the security and stability of the region."
"There are no military solutions to conflicts," Abdelatty said, reaffirming Egypt's position that "peaceful settlement and political dialogue remain the only option to ensure sustainable stability and peace in the Middle East region."
He also called for the resumption of US-Iran negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program as a key step toward de-escalation, Xinhua news agency reported.
For his part, Witkoff briefed the Egyptian foreign minister on "the US assessment of the developments and its ongoing efforts to give diplomacy a chance to contain the crisis," according to the statement.
Egypt has been intensifying diplomatic efforts to contain the Israeli-Iranian military escalation, with Abdelatty holding talks with regional and international parties in a bid to push for a settlement, amid concerns over possible US direct intervention in the war against Iran.
The ongoing Israeli-Iranian military escalation began on June 13, when Israel launched a series of large-scale air and drone strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, resulting in significant casualties among senior commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran retaliated with missile and drone barrages aimed at Israeli territory.
