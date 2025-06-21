Two Security Personnel Killed, Four Injured In Blast In SW Pakistan
According to the security official, the blast occurred near a vehicle, carrying security personnel on patrol, in the rural Jobaan area of Mangochar region of the district.
Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.
The source said, the attack was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), which was detonated remotely by unidentified assailants.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The source added that, an exchange of fire was reported during the operation, but no further details have been released.– NNN-APP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment