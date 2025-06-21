Two Security Personnel Killed, Four Injured In Blast In SW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (NNN-APP) – At least two security personnel were killed, and four others were injured yesterday, in a bomb blast in Kalat district of Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province, a security source, said.

According to the security official, the blast occurred near a vehicle, carrying security personnel on patrol, in the rural Jobaan area of Mangochar region of the district.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The source said, the attack was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), which was detonated remotely by unidentified assailants.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The source added that, an exchange of fire was reported during the operation, but no further details have been released.– NNN-APP