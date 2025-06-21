Jordanian Professor Wins First Place In Global Huawei Instructors Competition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 21 (Petra) - Ahmed Otoom, Assistant Professor at the Department of Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing at the Faculty of Information Technology at Applied Science Private University, has secured first place globally in Huawei's international competition for university faculty members, which featured participants from leading global universities.According to a statement by the university, Otoom represented the institution at the final round of the international competitions held in Shenzhen, China. He participated in the "Most Valuable Instructors (MVIs)" forum and the Acceleration Education Transformation Summit focused on driving innovation in ICT education.The statement noted that participation in the MVI global platform offered a valuable opportunity to discuss innovative teaching methodologies, share success stories, and explore new strategies to enhance ICT education. The summit also served as a platform for idea exchange and fostering international collaboration.This achievement aligns with the university's strategic efforts to integrate cutting-edge technologies into academic curricula and prepare students to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving labor market.The university emphasized that this international recognition reflects its commitment to investing in both faculty and students and its dedication to providing a nurturing environment that equips graduates for success in both local and global job markets.