Envision Energy Secures RLMM Approval For 5 MW Wind Turbine, Paves Way For 2 GW Project Execution

MENAFN - KNN India)Envision Energy India announced on Friday that its newly developed EN 182-5.0 MW wind turbine has been officially included in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) revised list of models and manufacturers (RLMM), a mandatory requirement for wind turbine deployment in India.

With this approval, the company is now positioned to execute orders totalling 2 gigawatts (GW).

The EN 182-5.0 MW turbine features a 181-metre rotor diameter, a hub height of 105.56 metres, and 89-metre blades mounted on a tubular steel tower.

According to a company statement, Envision has already secured a 2 GW order book for this platform from its Independent Power Producer (IPP) clients, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025.

To support these orders, the company's blade manufacturing facility in Tiruchirappalli and its nacelle and hub assembly unit in Pune are preparing for scaled production.

The RLMM approval is a critical milestone, as it authorises the sale and installation of wind turbines in India.

The new platform is expected to deliver a substantial performance boost, offering over 40 per cent higher annual energy production (AEP) compared to Envision's existing EN 156/3.3 MW model.

This improvement will provide enhanced returns for project developers, particularly in regions with lower wind speeds.

RPV Prasad, Managing Director, Envision Energy India, noted that the introduction of the 5 MW platform and its RLMM clearance underscores the company's commitment to innovation and quality in the Indian market.

“Designed specifically for Indian wind conditions, the EN 182-5.0 MW platform is expected to play a transformative role,” he said

“With most high-wind sites already utilised, this new turbine offers high efficiency in low-wind areas while maintaining power generation targets-making projects more viable and cost-effective,” he added.

The development marks a significant step for Envision Energy as it seeks to expand its footprint in India's growing wind energy sector.

