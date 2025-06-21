Punjab Cabinet Gives Nod To 500 Posts In Jails

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 21 (IANS) To enhance the security in jails, the Punjab Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday gave approval for filling 500 posts of various cadres in the Jail Department. A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at its meeting here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the Cabinet also gave its concurrence to recruit 500 vacant posts of Assistant Superintendent, Warder and Matron under the direct recruitment quota in the Jails Department.

This recruitment will be done by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. The Cabinet also approved a comprehensive policy for the fragmentation and subdivision of industrial plots in PSIEC-managed industrial estates to enhance land use efficiency.

This policy caters to the demands of industrialists and plot owners as well as of prominent industry associations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mohali Chamber of Industry and IT, and Mohali Industrial Association.

It addresses the need for smaller industrial plots, particularly for the IT and service sectors, to promote efficient land use, attract investments and establish a structured, transparent mechanism for plot fragmentation and subdivision.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval for the constitution of the high-powered Cabinet sub-committee to intensify the 'War on Drugs' programme.

This step will further help in day-to-day scrutiny of the ongoing war against drugs, thereby making Punjab free from the menace of drugs and wean away the youth of state from this scourge.

Also, the Cabinet gave nod for Framing of Punjab Fire and Emergency Services (Validity of Fire Safety Certificate) Rules, 2025.

This will enable the government to prescribe the period of fire safety certificate in the case of buildings or premises, including those of specified risk categories through a notification.

The Cabinet also gave approval to Amend Rule 2-A, Rule 3-A, Rule 4 and Rule 102 of Punjab Factory Rules of 1952 for facilitating ease-of-doing business.

This will enable self-certification plans of the factories by any civil, structural and mechanical engineer with five-year experience or Master's degree with two-year experience subject to verification by the department.