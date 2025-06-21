Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Accused In Rs 10 Lakh Robbery Case From Rohini Mall
The accused, identified as Rahul, son of late Ramesh and a resident of Rithala, Delhi, was apprehended near D-Mall, Sector 3, Rohini, on Thursday evening.
The robbery occurred on May 21, 2025, when Kuldeep Kumar, an employee at a CA firm, was returning to the office after collecting Rs 10 lakh in cash from a trading company in Avantika Market. As he reached Maharaja Agrasen Marg near Sector 3, two men on a motorcycle intercepted him, snatched his bag containing the money and fled.
According to Delhi Police, during the investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage along the route taken by the victim. The footage revealed that, apart from the two assailants on the primary bike, a second motorcycle carrying three more suspects was tailing the complainant.
"The motorcycle used in the robbery was found registered to a resident of Rithala village. The two primary assailants were identified as Jatin Tiwari and Rahul from Rithala. Rahul was driving the bike and Jatin snatched the bag", said a Delhi Police statement.
Local Police have arrested six men identified as Jatin Tiwari alias Langda (22), Yogender Singh alias Raja (21), Arslan Pathan (19), Prince alias Lallu (18), Kapil Patel (25) and Piyush Singh Adhikari (22).
The police identified the prime suspects as Rahul and Jatin Tiwari alias Langda. Rahul was driving the bike, while Jatin executed the snatching.
Following a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by SI Anuj Chhikara and SI Ravinder, under the supervision of Insp Gautam Malik and overall guidance of ACP Rajpal Dabas and DCP Harsh Indora, laid a trap near D-Mall. Rahul attempted to flee but was chased and overpowered by Constable Manoj and the raiding team.
During interrogation, Rahul confessed to his role in the robbery. He had driven the getaway bike while Jatin snatched the cash.
"After robbing the bag, while fleeing, their bike fell on the road. They ran on foot in order to escape. Jatin Tiwari alias Langda handed over the bag to Prince alias Lalu who was on the second bike with two other associates. After which accused Rahul ran away and kept changing his location to evade his arrest," said a statement.
