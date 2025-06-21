Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OIC Fms Meet In Turkiye To Discuss Mideast Conflict


2025-06-21 10:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 21 (KUNA) -- The 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states kicked off on Saturday in Istanbul, Turkiye, with the participation of Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.
In his speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Islamic world to "set aside differences and unite when it comes to our common issues and interests."
"If we do not take responsibility for our issues with our common thought and will, we will serve the interests of others," he said.
He pointed out that Turkiye would not allow the establishment of what he called a "new Sykes-Picot system" whose borders would be drawn in blood in the region.
He stressed that the "Zionist ambitions" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aim to "drag the world into a catastrophe, just as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did."
"Just as the spark ignited by Hitler burned the world 90 years ago, Netanyahu's Zionist ambitions aim only to push the world into a similar catastrophe," he noted.
The Turkish President stressed that the Israeli occupation's attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and recently on Iran "can only be described as piracy."
On his part, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan said that the Israeli occupation is "dragging the region to the brink of a comprehensive catastrophe by attacking Iran," noting that "Turkiye, under its current rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, will continue to raise the voice of the Islamic world, prioritize the establishment of global justice, and stand firmly against injustice."
Fidan stressed that "the problem is the ongoing Israeli occupation, not Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen or Iran."
The two-day session is being attended by approximately 40 officials at the level of prime ministers and foreign ministers.
Approximately 1,000 participants from the 57 OIC member states, as well as OIC institutions, observer states, and other international organizations, are also attending. (end)
