International Day Of Yoga Celebrated Across J & K

The main event in the Kashmir Valley was held at the lawns of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) overlooking the famous Dal lake in which hundreds of people, including Jammu and Kashmir Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, participated.

They said the participants performed several 'asanas' and breathing exercises under the guidance of trained instructors.

BJP's J-K unit celebrated the Yoga Day at the historic 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the Lal Chowk city centre here.

Speaking to reporters, J-K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the party wanted to send a message from the iconic clock tower that Kashmir was safe and peaceful.

“We not only want to send the message that yoga has health benefits, but by performing yoga at the Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, we want to send the message that Kashmir is peaceful and tourists should come here,” Thakur said.

The Yoga Day was also celebrated across the Valley at district headquarters, educational institutions and tourist spots as per the theme of“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, the officials said.

Deputy commissioners led the functions at the respective district headquarters which were also attended by a school and college students.

They said security forces, including the Army, BSF and CRPF, also celebrated the International Day of Yoga.

The Kashmir BSF celebrated Yoga Day at BSF Humhama campus, a spokesperson said.

BSF Kashmir was also organised yoga events at border out posts. The session witnessed a large turnout, including officers, jawans, women personnel, and trainees, who gathered early in the morning.

The collective participation highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routine for physical fitness, mental clarity, and emotional balance, the spokesperson said.

The celebration concluded with a pledge to continue practising yoga regularly and spreading its benefits across communities.

Railway Police wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police organised special yoga sessions at all railway stations across the Valley.

Self-discipline and self-care was promoted among Railway Protection Force (RPF), railway employees and even waiting passengers, they said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now