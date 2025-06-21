Erdogan caustions against formation of "new Sykes-Picot order" in Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday cautioned against the formation of a "new Sykes-Picot order" in the Middle East, calling for greater unity among Islamic nations to resist Israeli aggression and regional destabilization.“We will not allow the establishment of a new Sykes-Picot order in our region with borders to be drawn in blood,” Erdogan declared during the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Istanbul.He described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as worse than the conditions of Nazi concentration camps, emphasizing that "2 million of our sisters and brothers in Gaza have been struggling to survive under these conditions for 21 months."Erdogan expressed solidarity with the Iranian people amid recent escalations between Tehran and Tel Aviv. “We have no doubt that the Iranian people, with their solidarity in the face of difficulties and strong state experience, will hopefully overcome these days,” he said.Calling on the broader Islamic world to adopt a unified stance, Erdogan urged firm opposition to Israel’s actions across the region. “We must show greater solidarity to stop Israel's acts of banditry not only in Palestine but also in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran,” he added.He also welcomed Syria’s return to the OIC, stating, “Syria needs the support of all of us, the entire Islamic world, to protect its territorial integrity, national unity, and achieve lasting stability.”The president’s remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following Israel’s military operations targeting Iranian infrastructure, which have prompted widespread concern across the Muslim world.

