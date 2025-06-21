Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Dies, Dozens Hospitalized as Heatwave Sweeps Through Japan

2025-06-21 07:28:15
(MENAFN) A deadly heatwave sweeping across Japan has claimed at least one life, with 100 individuals hospitalized due to suspected heatstroke, local media outlets reported on Friday.

Media disclosed that the affected patients, ranging from 11 to 97 years old, were admitted to hospitals in Tokyo on Thursday after experiencing heatstroke symptoms.

In Osaka Prefecture, a man in his 90s died in the town of Ikeda, while three others remain in critical condition in Tokyo. The Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Examiner's Office further confirmed that two individuals in their 70s who passed away in the capital earlier this month were likely victims of the extreme heat.

On Tuesday, Asahi Shimbun reported at least four heatstroke fatalities in the Kanto region, underscoring the deadly toll of the heatwave.

Currently, sweltering temperatures persist in several regions, including Kofu City, Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture, Tokyo, and Shizuoka City on Japan's southern coast. These areas are enduring an intense and unrelenting heat, with concerns about the growing impact on public health.

