403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
One Dies, Dozens Hospitalized as Heatwave Sweeps Through Japan
(MENAFN) A deadly heatwave sweeping across Japan has claimed at least one life, with 100 individuals hospitalized due to suspected heatstroke, local media outlets reported on Friday.
Media disclosed that the affected patients, ranging from 11 to 97 years old, were admitted to hospitals in Tokyo on Thursday after experiencing heatstroke symptoms.
In Osaka Prefecture, a man in his 90s died in the town of Ikeda, while three others remain in critical condition in Tokyo. The Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Examiner's Office further confirmed that two individuals in their 70s who passed away in the capital earlier this month were likely victims of the extreme heat.
On Tuesday, Asahi Shimbun reported at least four heatstroke fatalities in the Kanto region, underscoring the deadly toll of the heatwave.
Currently, sweltering temperatures persist in several regions, including Kofu City, Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture, Tokyo, and Shizuoka City on Japan's southern coast. These areas are enduring an intense and unrelenting heat, with concerns about the growing impact on public health.
Media disclosed that the affected patients, ranging from 11 to 97 years old, were admitted to hospitals in Tokyo on Thursday after experiencing heatstroke symptoms.
In Osaka Prefecture, a man in his 90s died in the town of Ikeda, while three others remain in critical condition in Tokyo. The Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Examiner's Office further confirmed that two individuals in their 70s who passed away in the capital earlier this month were likely victims of the extreme heat.
On Tuesday, Asahi Shimbun reported at least four heatstroke fatalities in the Kanto region, underscoring the deadly toll of the heatwave.
Currently, sweltering temperatures persist in several regions, including Kofu City, Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture, Tokyo, and Shizuoka City on Japan's southern coast. These areas are enduring an intense and unrelenting heat, with concerns about the growing impact on public health.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment