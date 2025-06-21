Certified And Profitable: AIXA Miner Redefines Passive Crypto Income After Fincen Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colorado, USA, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AIXA Miner , a leading crypto cloud mining platform, has officially secured its FinCEN Money Services Business (MSB) certification , becoming one of the few fully regulated mining platforms in the U.S. This regulatory milestone has rapidly boosted investor confidence-particularly among U.S. users-and helped expand AIXA Miner's global user base to over 5 million active miners.

Cloud mining is quickly becoming the go-to solution for generating crypto income without the upfront costs of traditional mining setups. Unlike traditional mining, where expensive hardware and technical knowledge are required, AIXA Miner enables users to rent hash power and earn crypto rewards hands-free, with no hardware, no electricity bills, and no complex configurations. It also eliminates the need for managing mining activities and hardware maintenance. Since its launch, the platform has been rolling out daily passive income pushing users toward their target financial goals.



Earn Passive Crypto Income Without Hassles - No Hardware, No Overhead

AIXA Miner offers a range of AI-optimized mining contracts through which users can earn up to $6,448 daily, depending on their investment tier. Even better, new users can start mining for free, thanks to a trial Litecoin cloud mining plan that includes a $20 sign-up bonus.

Since its 2020 launch, AIXA Miner has become a favorite among crypto investors due to its high-security infrastructure, eco-conscious operations, and generous returns. The company quickly gained traction in operating amongst top Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin cloud mining sites. Every plan offers a withdrawable principal and daily profits, with contract durations ranging from just 1 day to 30 days-ideal for investors seeking flexibility and low risk.



Why Crypto Investors Choose AIXA Miner?

AIXA Miner stands out as one of the most trusted and profitable cloud mining platforms in the industry. Here's what sets AIXA Miner apart in the crowded cloud mining space:

New users receive a free $20 bonus to try out AIXA's Litecoin cloud mining contract - explore the platform risk-free before committing real capital.AIXA operates over 100 renewable energy–powered mining farms, making it a top choice for environmentally conscious crypto investors.No hardware, no mining knowledge, no manual work. AIXA's AI handles all mining activities, offering users a truly passive income stream.Earn 5% commission by referring others. Share your referral link and grow your earnings effortlessly.Depending on your investment amount, AIXA places users into exclusive VIP tiers with reward potential ranging from $88 to over $500,000.AIXA Miner is active in 150+ countries and is now officially FinCEN MSB certified in the U.S., providing compliance, transparency, and peace of mind to global investors.



How to Start Mining with AIXA Miner in Just Minutes

Starting your crypto mining journey is simple:

and sign up with your email - takes less than 3 minutes.and explore the free Litecoin mining trial.-starting from as low as $100.automatically using AI algorithms.in USDT or your chosen crypto, within 24 hours.

All earnings can be tracked in real-time on the AIXA dashboard or mobile app. You can also choose to join the affiliate program for an additional way to earn USDT.



Why Now Is the Ideal Time to Join the Cloud Mining Movement

As Bitcoin mining difficulty increases and the crypto market grows more complex, cloud mining offers a simpler and more reliable alternative. AIXA Miner provides a secure, fully regulated space for generating daily passive income without market volatility or tech barriers.

Backed by AI-driven optimization, renewable energy, and real-time profit predictions, AIXA Miner makes crypto investing accessible to everyone, regardless of technical experience.



Start Today - Limited Contract Availability

With demand rising and contract slots filling quickly, now is the best time to start earning crypto through AIXA Miner. Contracts are limited to maintain profitability for all users- register today and begin receiving rewards as early as tomorrow.

CONTACT: Leif Mikkelsen ...