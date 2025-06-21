403
Flamengo's Win Over Chelsea Shows South American Clubs Still Compete At The Top
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo beat Chelsea 3-1 in Philadelphia during the Club World Cup on June 20, 2025. This match mattered because it showed that a South American team can still beat a big European club, even when many expect European teams to win.
Chelsea scored first in the 13th minute. Pedro Neto took advantage of a loose ball and shot it past the goalkeeper. For the rest of the first half, Chelsea looked in control but could not score again.
In the second half, Flamengo changed the game. Bruno Henrique scored in the 62nd minute to tie the match. Just three minutes later, Danilo scored after a corner kick, putting Flamengo ahead.
Chelsea's problems grew when Nicolas Jackson was sent off with a red card in the 68th minute, leaving them with only ten players.
Flamengo took advantage of the extra player. Wallace Yan scored the third goal in the 83rd minute, making the win secure. Over 54,000 people watched the match, with many Flamengo fans cheering loudly.
This win put Flamengo at the top of their group and secured their place in the next round. Chelsea, who started as favorites, now face a tougher road ahead.
Flamengo's Win Over Chelsea Shows South American Clubs Still Compete at the Top
Flamengo's victory is important because it is rare for a South American team to beat a European team by more than one goal in this tournament. The last time this happened was in 2000.
For the clubs, this win means more than just pride. Moving forward in the tournament brings more prize money and attention from sponsors. It also shows that strong teamwork and strategy can overcome even the richest teams.
In summary, Flamengo's win against Chelsea is a reminder that football is still unpredictable.
South American clubs can still compete at the highest level, and results like this keep the sport exciting for fans and important for the business side of football.
