Royal Ascot Upsets: Irish And Longshots Shine Amid Dubai Challenges

If racing fans needed a reminder of Royal Ascot's unpredictable magic, it arrived in the form of two sensational upsets in the meeting's marquee races - the Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) and the Coronation Stakes (Group 1).

On a day when favourites faltered and longshots dominated, it was a celebration of the openness that defines this prestigious turf spectacle where every horse, every trainer, and every dream has a chance of becoming a reality.

The feature event for three-year-old fillies, the Coronation Stakes (Group 1), delivered a fairytale outcome for the Irish contingent. Cercene, a 33-1 outsider trained by Tipperary-based Joseph Murphy and ridden with determination by Gary Carroll, pulled off one of the most memorable wins of the meeting.

In a race billed as a duel between French star Zarigani and British hope Falakeyah, it was Cercene who stole the headlines, battling back bravely to deny the odds-on favourite and etch her name into Royal Ascot folklore.

It was a moment of personal and professional pride for Carroll, who twice claimed Ireland's champion apprentice title and comes from a lineage steeped in racing.

His father, John Carroll, was one of the first British jockeys to wear the Godolphin silks and notably won the 2002 UAE 1,000 Guineas aboard Infinite Spirit at Nad Al Sheba racecourse in Dubai. The Senior Carroll's early contributions in Dubai helped lay the groundwork for Godolphin's global success - a legacy echoed in his son's Royal Ascot triumph.

Earlier in the day, Harry Eustace's remarkable week continued when Time For Sandals, a 25-1 long shot, burst to Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) glory under Epsom Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote who won the British Classic aboard Dubai businessman Saeed Suhail's Desert Crown in 2022.

The lightly raced filly, making just her third career start, stormed down the far rail to seize the lead inside the final furlong and held off Arizona Blaze and Rayevka in a thrilling finish. It marked Eustace's second Group 1 success of the meeting following Docklands's victory in the Group 1 showpiece on the opening day - the Queen Anne Stakes.

In contrast, Dubai's runners endured a frustrating day but will be hoping to close out the five-day extravaganza on a high note on Saturday.

The final day of the meeting offers opportunities in four of the seven races -the Chesham Stakes, Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2), Jersey Stakes (Group 3) and the Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap). All eyes will be on Godolphin and other UAE-based operations to deliver a final flourish.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enclosure turned heads of its own, with Queen Camilla catching fashion-watchers' attention by carrying a classic Lady Dior handbag. Designed in 1994 by Dior's then-artistic director Gianfranco Ferré, the bag was renamed“Lady Dior” as a tribute to Princess Diana, who famously carried it on several occasions.