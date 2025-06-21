Saudi Bank Unveils New Credit‐Card Rules To Drive Transparency

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Saudi Central Bank has introduced sweeping reforms in the rules governing credit-card issuance and operation, aiming to reduce consumer costs, bolster transparency and align with global standards. The changes include mandatory fee notifications, reduced cash withdrawal charges, capped international transaction fees and improved disclosures.

SAMA will implement these updates within 30 to 90 days. Key changes include a requirement for issuers to send SMS alerts before any fee or term modification, allowing cardholders a 14-day window to cancel agreements without penalty under the updated terms. E-wallet top-ups using credit cards will now incur no charges, a move intended to incentivise digital payments.

Cash withdrawals of SR2,500 or less will carry a maximum fee of 3% of the transaction value; those of SR2,500 or more are capped at SR75. Previously, cash advance fees applied sharply until SR5,000 with a flat SR75, and beyond that 3%, up to SR300-making the new cap notably more favourable for larger withdrawals. International purchases will now attract a clear 2% fee of the transaction amount.

A notable enhancement allows customers to deposit amounts beyond their credit limit and withdraw them at any point without additional charges, enhancing flexibility and consumer agency. Account statements must now be issued via SMS at least 25 days before payment, detailing balances, due dates and fees. Immediate notifications must follow any credit-card transaction, including details such as merchant, amount and remaining limit. Issuers are also required to provide pre‐transaction tools for estimating international charges and reward benefits.

Repayment provisions maintain consumer safeguards: a 25-day minimum grace period is mandated before term costs apply. The rules prohibit levying additional fees for full balance payments and outlining clear terms for minimum payments and their implications.

See also Apparel Group Unveils Go Colors' First Global Store

These reforms are underpinned by standardised disclosure templates for fees and benefits, inclusive of promotional terms-a step towards consistency across the market. Issuers must emphasise APR, term costs and expiration timelines for rewards or promotions, with SMS reminders 14 days in advance.

SAMA's emphasis on mandatory due diligence and creditworthiness checks prior to card issuance is reinforced under the new framework. Criteria now include explicit customer consent via authenticated channels, formal credit record assessments and eligibility conditions aligned with industry best practices.

Procedures for supplementary cards, default reporting and dispute resolution have also been clarified. For example, the minimum repayment remains 5% of the due balance, and any default procedures must include consumer advisory services before legal or collection measures begin.

SMS has been designated the primary channel for disclosures, with issuers obliged to inform customers of account activity, fee changes and promotional developments. Financial institutions must adhere to SAMA‐specified notification templates to promote uniformity and clarity.

According to a senior official within SAMA, the goal is to“establish minimum requirements to promote disclosure, transparency and fair practices, as well as to limit credit risk.” Industry reaction has been generally positive. Analysts from regional banks suggest the rules will“enhance consumer protection while supporting digital payment growth.” Critics, however, note potential implementation challenges-particularly in updating existing systems to align with stricter notification and compliance requirements.

The timing reflects SAMA's broader strategy to modernise the financial sector and accelerate digital payments as part of Saudi Vision 2030. A 2020 directive mandated real‐time notifications for debit card and e-wallet transactions, laying foundational infrastructure for today's enhanced SMS regime. Collaboration with global payment networks-such as Visa, MasterCard and American Express-has helped shape caps on international and cash advance fees.

See also Abu Dhabi Sets Timeline for Major Highway Expansion

Banks and fintech firms are now preparing compliance roadmaps. One major lender has initiated system-wide updates to include the new SMS templates, fee calculators and balance‐flexibility features. Industry trade bodies are urging transparency in implementation timelines to ensure consumers are well informed ahead of the rollout.

As SAMA positions Saudi Arabia's credit‐card framework at par with international best practice, key areas to monitor include transparency in third‐party charges, enforcement mechanisms for non-compliant issuers, and feedback from consumer‐protection advocates.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?