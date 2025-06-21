Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity, Aleksey Chernyshov, who heads the government’s effort to encourage Ukrainians abroad to return home, is now facing accusations of having fled the country himself.Critics of the Ukrainian government, including MP Artyom Dmitruk and exiled journalist Anatoly Shariy, allege that Chernyshov left Ukraine after several of his close associates were arrested on charges of fraud and embezzlement. Dmitruk, who also left Ukraine earlier this year citing political persecution, mocked the situation on social media, calling it ironic and a sign that the government is collapsing.Chernyshov’s office has rejected any connection between his departure and an ongoing criminal investigation by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). The case targets five individuals over illegal activities allegedly committed during Chernyshov’s previous role as urban development minister.Among those charged is a former deputy minister who also worked at the state energy company Naftogaz, along with a former aide. The group is accused of improperly transferring public land to a private developer in exchange for discounted luxury apartments. Some of the properties involved were located in a high-end Kiev complex, where Chernyshov reportedly owns a unit and where his former head of security resided.Shariy, who now lives in the EU and was recently sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in Ukraine for treason, claimed Chernyshov is hiding in Europe while seeking protection from President Vladimir Zelensky.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s parliament, controlled by Zelensky’s allies, has approved a new commission to investigate corruption in law enforcement and the judiciary. Critics say the move is aimed at undermining NABU’s independence.The Ukrainian government has faced a series of corruption scandals. In 2023, then-Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov resigned after it was revealed his ministry had overpaid for military rations. His successor, Rustem Umerov, is now reportedly under investigation for abuse of power related to defense procurement.

