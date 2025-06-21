How To Become A Yoga Instructor: Check Salary, Jobs, And Certifications
|Course Name
|Duration
|Certificate in Yoga
|1.5 to 6 months
|Diploma in Yoga Education
|1 year
|BA / BSc in Yoga
|3 years
|MA / MSc in Yoga
|2 years
|PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy
|1-2 years
Job Opportunities After a Yoga Course
Several job options are available after completing a yoga course:
- Yoga Teacher in schools, colleges, or universities. Yoga Therapist in clinics, hospitals, or wellness centers. Wellness Coach in corporate companies. Freelance Yoga Trainer offering online classes or running a studio. Yoga Expert on TV channels (demand is increasing).
Where to Pursue a Yoga Course
Several universities and institutes in India offer certificate, diploma, and degree courses in yoga:
- Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi Patanjali University, Haridwar Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Yoga Certification Board (YCB), Government of India DY Patil University, Pune Lovely Professional University (LPU) Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune Chandigarh University
Beneficial Yoga Certifications with National and International Recognition
- YCB Level 1 to Level 3 certificates are recognized in India. RYT-200 and RYT-500 (Yoga Alliance USA) are essential for international yoga certification.
Yoga Teacher/Trainer Salary Expectations
|Yoga Qualification
|Estimated Starting Salary (Annual)
|Certificate Course
|₹1 lakh - ₹3 lakh
|Diploma
|₹1.5 lakh - ₹4 lakh
|BA/BSc
|₹3.5 lakh - ₹5 lakh
|MA/MSc
|₹4 lakh - ₹8 lakh
|Freelance Yoga Coach
|₹6 lakh and above
|Yoga Professional (Abroad)
|₹9 lakh - ₹15 lakh or more
Yoga has become a global profession. If you are physically and mentally fit and want a career in health and wellness, yoga is an excellent choice. Choose the right course based on your interests and qualifications, and obtain a yoga certification.
