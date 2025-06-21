Ammar Jali Finds Solace And Spark In Split: Croatia's Seaside Soul

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)For traveler and observer Ammar Jali , every journey is about meaning. His recent trip to Split, a historic city on Croatia's coast, became another chapter in his quiet search for places that reveal something lasting. Split is framed by the Adriatic Sea and backed by the Dinaric Alps. It greeted Jali with a mix of sunlight, stone, and stillness.

A City That Moves Through Time

“Split does not feel like a destination,” Jali said.“It feels like something still in motion. A place where ancient lives continue beside modern ones.”

He entered Diocletian's Palace, which sits at the center of Split's Old Town. The Roman emperor built it in the 4th century. Today, it holds cafés, homes, small shops, and winding streets. Jali said it felt less like a ruin and more like a working piece of the city's heart.

“You sit under Roman columns and sip espresso. You walk where emperors once ruled,” Jali reflected.“It feels active and lived in.”







Stone Meets Sea in a Living Conversation

Split gave Ammar Jali something he rarely sees, a balance between strong, solid land and soft, open sea. Each morning, he walked along the Riva promenade. There, the Adriatic waters touched marble paths. The rhythm of waves and the movement of boats created a space for thought.

“Split helps you feel the natural world,” Jali said.“The air carries salt. The streets are made of stone. Time feels close here.”

He hiked up Marjan Hill to watch the sun set over red roofs and blue water. Later, he sat alone on the quiet Kašjuni beach. Both moments offered calm without effort.

Life Through Daily Rituals

Ammar Jali has always searched for a city's soul in its habits. He spent time at Pazar, the green market near the city center. There, locals sold figs, cheese, lavender, and homemade rakija. He stood and watched people trade, joke, and greet one another.

“Split is not a show. It is real,” he said.“Everything is done with care. Even the smallest action feels deliberate.”

Though Split draws many visitors, Jali felt it never lost its sense of local life. The city welcomed him as a guest, but did not change for him.“You are not a tourist,” he said.“You are part of something that continues.”

Stillness in the Cathedral of St. Domnius

One place stood out deeply. Jali visited the Cathedral of St. Domnius. It was once the tomb of Diocletian, the Roman emperor who persecuted Christians. Now, it honors a Christian martyr.

“History in Split is full of contradiction,” Jali said.“But the city accepts that.”

He sat quietly inside the cathedral, looking at the marble walls and lighting candles. The space held both memory and presence.“It was peaceful and powerful,” he said.

A City That Speaks Through Its Food

As always, Jali explored the region's food. He chose small konobas, or taverns, for fresh fish, black risotto, and grilled octopus. He spoke with cooks and asked about ingredients.

“You taste the sea. You smell herbs in the air,” Jali said.“The food is simple and honest. Like Split itself.”

One night, he wandered into a stone courtyard. A group of men stood singing. Their voices rose without music or microphones. Locals call it klapa, a form of harmony unique to the region. Jali stayed and listened.

“There was no stage. No performance,” he said.“Just voices, emotion, and tradition.”







Leaving, But Not Letting Go

When his visit ended, Jali felt something hard to explain. He could not reduce Split to a list of places or events. The city had revealed something softer.

“It is not loud,” Jali said.“Split gives you space. It lets you be quiet. And in that quiet, something becomes clear.”

He left with memories of smooth stone, ocean air, and warm light. But more than anything, he carried a sense of pause.

“Some cities teach. Others dazzle. Split listens,” Jali said.“It helps you return to yourself.”

His journey through Split adds another layer to his growing collection of travels. With each place, he learns not just about cities but also about how we live within them. Split did not overwhelm. It guided. And in that guidance, Jali found something rare, a moment of complete presence.



