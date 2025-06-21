403
Trump trusts merely ‘agreement’ can solve Russia–Ukraine war
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump believes that a negotiated settlement is the only viable solution to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
Bruce confirmed during a press briefing on Friday that Trump’s mediation efforts played a role in reviving direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye last month—talks that Ukraine had abandoned back in 2022 in favor of a military approach. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that while Moscow is not demanding Ukraine’s surrender, Kiev must accept the current territorial and strategic realities, warning that its negotiating position weakens over time.
In response to questions about Putin’s comments and whether they indicate a lack of sincerity, Bruce emphasized that negotiations often involve shifting positions and signaling intentions. She pointed out that Trump has made sharp statements about Putin, but reiterated that both Trump and the Secretary of State believe that only direct talks and an eventual agreement between the two sides can end the war.
While reaffirming U.S. support for Ukraine, Bruce stressed the complexity of the peace process, saying that negotiations are fluid and not based on isolated statements. “We’re clearly invested in the outcome, but this isn’t about reacting to every quote or headline,” she said.
When asked about Putin’s claim that Russia holds a strategic advantage, Bruce avoided commenting on possible new sanctions or retaliatory steps, instead saying the U.S. is focused on observing Russia’s actions, not just its words.
She added that President Trump alone will determine the next steps in U.S. policy, based on a comprehensive understanding of the situation. Bruce described him as “the one guiding hand” in managing global conflicts, including this one.
Behind the scenes, she noted, Washington has been engaged in direct dialogue with Moscow for months. She concluded by stating that Trump, “as the most powerful leader in the world,” is uniquely equipped to gauge and influence the conflict’s direction.
