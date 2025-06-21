403
Putin, Xi talk about Middle East predicament
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the escalating crisis in the Middle East during a phone call on Thursday, with Putin expressing Moscow’s willingness to mediate between Iran and Israel. The Kremlin said the hour-long call focused on efforts to reduce tensions following Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran.
Putin’s foreign policy advisor, Yury Ushakov, described the conversation as “friendly and constructive,” noting that both leaders share “identical views” on the situation. According to Ushakov, Putin and Xi both “strongly condemned Israel’s actions,” which they believe violate the UN Charter and international law.
Putin updated Xi on his recent calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which took place after the Israeli strikes. He reiterated Russia’s readiness to mediate if needed—a proposal Xi reportedly welcomed as a step toward calming the conflict.
Ushakov emphasized that both Moscow and Beijing oppose any military solution to the crisis or to issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, insisting instead on diplomacy and political negotiations.
The two leaders also agreed to keep their respective governments in close communication and to share relevant information in the coming days.
Last Friday, Israel launched extensive airstrikes on Iran, targeting military and nuclear infrastructure. Iran responded with retaliatory attacks on Israel. According to the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group and Israeli officials, at least 639 people have been killed in Iran and 24 in Israel amid the escalating violence.
Russia has condemned Israel’s initial attacks and urged restraint. Putin also spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend, during which the two discussed potentially restarting talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has not ruled out the possibility of U.S. military involvement and, according to CBS, has approved a preliminary plan to strike Iran—though no final decision has been made.
