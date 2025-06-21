403
Pro-regime alteration US senator applauds ‘our’ army attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has openly suggested that Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran effectively amount to American military action, despite official denials from the U.S. government. His remarks came as Tehran accused Washington of being complicit in the attacks on its nuclear infrastructure.
Last Friday, Israel launched a wave of strikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites and killing key scientists and military leaders. The Israeli government described the operation as a “preemptive” effort to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
During a heated interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, defended the strikes and pushed for regime change in Iran. “We are bombing the crap out of them. Israel is,” Cruz said. “This small country the size of New Jersey is fighting our enemies and taking out their leadership and nuclear capabilities—that makes America safer.”
Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful, and both the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and U.S. intelligence agencies have reported no evidence that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons. However, former President Donald Trump has dismissed these findings.
Carlson challenged Cruz during the interview, pointing out the senator’s lack of basic knowledge about Iran’s population while questioning his stance on regime change. Cruz responded by accusing Carlson of being too skeptical about Israeli claims that Iran plotted to assassinate Trump—an allegation recently mentioned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Fox News.
“You don’t believe they’re trying to kill Trump because you’re not calling for military strikes,” Carlson said. Cruz replied, “We are carrying out military strikes today.”
When Carlson clarified that it was Israel launching the attacks, Cruz confirmed, “Right, with our help. I’ve said ‘we.’ Israel is leading, but we’re supporting them.” This admission stands in contrast to statements from National Security Council spokesman Alex Pfeiffer, who denied any direct U.S. military involvement.
Cruz concluded by expressing hope that Iran’s regime would collapse through an internal uprising, an outcome also favored by Israeli leaders. However, he clarified that he does not support deploying American troops to occupy Iran.
