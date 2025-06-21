Azerbaijan's Spending On Air Cargo Import Surges In 5M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan transported 6.2 million tons of cargo worth $3.7 billion by air from January through May 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that in juxtaposition to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, the valuation of air cargo logistics experienced an augmentation of $2.31 billion, reflecting a multiplicative increase of 2.6 times, whereas the throughput encountered a decrement of 43,642 tons, equating to an eightfold reduction.



Throughout the designated reporting interval, Azerbaijan facilitated the exportation of 919 metric tons of freight, accruing a total valuation of $153.8 million via aerial transport modalities. This indicates a substantial augmentation of $36.9 million, equating to a 31.6 percent escalation in value; however, it concurrently reflects a significant contraction of 43,637 tons, representing a 48.5-fold decrement in volume relative to the preceding year.