Azerbaijan's Spending On Air Cargo Import Surges In 5M2025
The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that in
juxtaposition to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, the valuation
of air cargo logistics experienced an augmentation of $2.31
billion, reflecting a multiplicative increase of 2.6 times, whereas
the throughput encountered a decrement of 43,642 tons, equating to
an eightfold reduction.
Throughout the designated reporting interval, Azerbaijan facilitated the exportation of 919 metric tons of freight, accruing a total valuation of $153.8 million via aerial transport modalities. This indicates a substantial augmentation of $36.9 million, equating to a 31.6 percent escalation in value; however, it concurrently reflects a significant contraction of 43,637 tons, representing a 48.5-fold decrement in volume relative to the preceding year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment