Who Was Ayesha Khan, 'Raju Ban Geya Gentleman' Actress Found Dead At Karachi Flat: All About Her
The celebrated television star reportedly lived alone in Gulshan-e-Iqbal apartment and had been battling health issues. Long admired for her notable contributions to Pakistani cinema and drama, her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition on June 18, Wednesday, according to local media reports.Also Read | Pakistani actor found dead at Karachi flat, body discovered a week later
Ayesha Khan is renowned for her distinguished work in popular Pakistani dramas like Afshan, Aroosa, Mehndi, among others. For medical examination, Ayesha Khan's mortal remains were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Following the medico-legal procedure, her body was handed over to the Edhi Foundation mortuary in Sohrab Goth.Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane justifies clash with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane Ayesha Khan's early life
Born on November 22 in the year 1948, she was the daughter of Riyasat-ullah Khan was a former superintendent of Karachi police. She was the elder sister of actress legendary Pakistani actress Khalida Riyasat.
Initially, she worked at Radio Pakistan and then set off her acting career by working in PTV dramas in 1964. She became famous for her stellar performance in popular dramas like Bol Meri Machli, Ek Aur Aasman, Dehleez, Daraarein, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, and Akhri Chattan.Also Read | Mahira Khan wears SRK t-shirt; Indian fan compares her with Madhubala
Ayesha Khan featured in several films including Raju Ban Geya Gentleman Tahira, Muskaan Nafeesa Hashmi Khan and Fatima. Ayesha Khan was a mother of two children - a daughter and a son. Known for her impactful roles in Pakistani dramas, her death left a void in the entertainment industry which can never be filled. Her rich legacy continues to draw admiration from cinephiles and resonate with audiences who grew up watching her.
