Dubai: Expect Delays Due To Work On Jebel Ali-Lehbab Roads This Weekend

Dubai motorists are advised to expect traffic delays on the Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road (E77) this weekend due to bridge maintenance work scheduled to take place at the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66).

According to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the maintenance work will begin at 12am on June 20 and will continue through 12am on June 22. The temporary road closures and diversions are expected to affect traffic flow in both directions.



Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road overpass (E77) will be closed in both directions, with traffic redirected to the free right exits that lead onto Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66). The U-turn connecting Dubai-Al Ain Road to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road will also be closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use the next available exit on Dubai-Al Ain Road as an alternative route.

Key road closures:Recommended For YouUAE: Why this German expat believes life is the best financial advisor

Commuters who frequently use this route are urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time to avoid delays.

These essential maintenance works are carried out to ensure the long-term safety and efficiency of the road network.