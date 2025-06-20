Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Reports Construction Progress At Montauban Project, With New Technical Milestones



ESGold has completed installation of Humphrey Spirals at its silver and gold Montauban Project in Quebec.

The company has finalized its Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), based solely on tailings material, and additional corporate updates and data releases are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Spiral circuit concentrate testing is now underway, with results expected in the coming weeks, and a comprehensive 3D geological model is being built from seismic and historical data. With the high price of gold, the company sees itself as offering the potential of a lower-cost entry into gold exposure with a higher return.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver company, has provided a detailed update on construction progress and technical developments at its flagship Montauban Project in Quebec. The company is entering a critical phase of development that will define the operational and economic viability of this important pre-production gold and silver operation ( ).

A significant milestone was the successful installation of the Humphrey Spirals, a key part of the gravity separation system designed to process historical tailings. This equipment, now on-site and operational, supports throughput of up to 1,000 tonnes per day, establishing the baseline for future output capacity.

The company has initiated concentrate testing on tailings material. Samples have been sent for lab analysis to validate the metallurgical characteristics of the feedstock. The results will inform optimization strategies for recovery rates and reagent efficiency. These findings are expected before the end of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN