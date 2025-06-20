Water Instead Of Diet Drinks Associated With Two-Fold Rate Of Diabetes Remission In Women

New Research Demonstrates Significant Benefits of Simple Dietary Switch for Blood Glucose Control and Long-Term Weight Management

CHICAGO, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistently replacing diet beverages with water in women with type 2 diabetes may contribute to greater weight loss and increases the likelihood of long-term diabetes remission. The results were presented as a general poster at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in Chicago.

Everyday, approximately one-fifth of the U.S. population consumes a diet drink. Regular consumption of diet beverages has been linked to a range of potential health risks, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Although diet sodas are calorie-free, some research has indicated they may impact the body differently than water consumption.

In an 18-month study, researchers evaluated the impact of substituting diet beverages with water among adult women with type 2 diabetes and obesity or overweight. A total of 81 participants in a weight management program who regularly consumed diet beverages were randomly assigned to either replace them with water or continue their usual intake of five times per week after lunch. All participants first completed a six-month weight loss program, followed by a 12-month weight maintenance program.

Results showed significant improvements in weight loss and type 2 diabetes in the water group. At the end of the study, the water group experienced a significantly greater average weight loss compared to the diet beverage group (-6.82 ± 2.73 kg vs. -4.85 ± 2.07 kg, P<0.001). Notably, 90% of participants in the water group achieved diabetes remission, compared to 45% in the diet beverage group (P<0.0001). Additional health markers include BMI, fasting glucose, insulin levels, insulin resistance, postprandial glucose, and triglycerides also improved significantly in those who drank water.

"These findings challenge a common belief in the U.S. that diet drinks have no potential negative effects for managing weight and blood sugar," said Hamid R. Farshchi, MD, PhD, CEO of D2Type and former associate professor, The University of Nottingham, School of Life Sciences, and lead author of the study. "However, with most of women in the water group achieving diabetes remission, our study highlights the importance of promoting water, not just low-calorie alternatives, as part of effective diabetes and weight management. It's a small change with the potential for a big impact on long-term health outcomes."

Building on extensive experience as medical scientists studying lifestyle metrics in diabetes management, authors aim to evaluate a holistic approach to diabetes management by examining how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, and physical activity interact. Researchers and authors plan to explore strategies to reduce reliance on sweet-tasting drinks and support long-term habits, particularly encouraging water as the primary drink of choice alongside other healthy lifestyle behaviors.

Research presentation details:

Mehdi Farshchi, BSc; Ameneh Madjd, PharmD, PhD; Moira Taylor, PhD; Ian A. Macdonald, PhD; and Hamid R. Farshchi, MD, PhD, will present these findings at:



General Poster Session Sunday, June 22 from 12:30–1:30 p.m. CT.

