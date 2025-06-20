Obesity Clinical Trials Appears Robust With 80+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Obesity Pipeline Insigh t 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Obesity pipeline landscape. It covers the Obesity pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Obesity therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Obesity pipeline products in this space.

In June 2025, Carmot Therapeutics Inc. announced a Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Once-Weekly CT-388 Administered Subcutaneously for 48 Weeks to Participants Who Are Overweight or Obese With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

In June 2025, Zomagen Biosciences Ltd . conducted a study to understand if taking VTX3232 alone or in combination with semaglutide is safe in participants diagnosed with Obesity. Approximately 160 patients will take VTX3232 Dose A, Placebo, VTX3232 Dose A in combination with semaglutide, or Placebo in combination with semaglutide.

In June 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim organized a study is to find out whether a medicine called survodutide (BI 456906) helps people living with obesity disease to lose weight. Participants are divided into 3 groups by chance, like drawing names from a hat. 2 groups get different doses of survodutide and 1 group gets placebo. Placebo looks like survodutide but does not contain any medicine.

In June 2025, Novo Nordisk A/S announced a study will look at how well CagriSema helps people living with obesity to lose weight and maintain the weight loss long-term. The study has 2 parts: The first part is called 'the main study' and the second part is called 'the extension study'. In the main study participants will either get CagriSema (a study medicine) or placebo (a dummy medicine that looks like CagriSema but has no active ingredient). Which treatment participants get is decided by chance. Participants are two times more likely to get CagriSema than placebo. If participants get CagriSema in the main study, participants will continue on CagriSema in the extension study.

In June 2025, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited conducted a phase 3 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of HM11260C in adult obesity patients without diabetes mellitus.

DelveInsight's Obesity pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Obesity treatment.

The leading Obesity Companies such as Zealand Pharma, Sciwind Biosciences, Genexine, Sirnaomics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, NodThera Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fractyl Health, TransThera, Clearmind Medicine, PegBio, Biolingus , and others. Promising Obesity Therapies such as APHD-012, Bimagrumab, Semaglutide, CT-868, GLY-200, Bremelanotide , and others.

Obesity Emerging Drugs

Survodutide: Zealand Pharma

Survodutide (BI 456906) is a long-acting glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist for once-weekly subcutaneous administration that activates two key gut hormone receptors simultaneously and may offer better efficacy than current single-hormone receptor agonist treatments. Survodutide is targeting the treatment of obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Boehringer Ingelheim is advancing survodutide into three global Phase III trials in people living with overweight or obesity.

Ecnoglutide: Sciwind Biosciences

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs are effective therapies in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and have demonstrated clinical potential as a treatment for NASH. Ecnoglutide (XW003) is a novel, cAMP signaling biased, long-acting GLP-1 analogue optimized for improved biological activity, cost-effective manufacturing, and once weekly dosing. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Obesity.

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

CT-868 is a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor modulator with a unique pharmacological profile optimized for improved tolerability at the GLP-1 receptor. The combined action of GLP-1 and GIP results in greater body weight loss and glucose control. CT-868 is dosed once daily to maximize efficacy and tolerability. CT-868 dual agonist candidate was discovered using the chemotype evolution technology as a peptide-small molecule hybrid compound, able to mimic the native GLP-1 hormone. In the Phase I trial, CT-868 demonstrated compelling pharmacodynamic activity across several clinical measures in overweight and obese healthy individuals a safe and generally well-tolerated profile. Carmot Therapeutics is now expanding the observations in overweight and obese patients with type 2 diabetes to demonstrate CT-868's effects on glycemic control, weight loss, and tolerability. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat obesity.

DD01: D&D Pharmatech

DD01 is a proprietary, imbalanced dual agonist of GLP-1 and glucagon receptors with a half-life of 11 days in non-human primates. DD01 is being developed as a potential disease-modifying agent for obesity and liver fatty disease. Treatment with DD01 caused weight loss, reduced liver fat, and improved glucose tolerance in preclinical obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver models. In preclinical models of diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), DD01 could reduce weight and blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity and lipid and fat metabolism, which could ameliorate NASH. DD01 demonstrated greater efficacy in preclinical models than semaglutide, an approved GLP-1R receptor agonist; from a mechanical perspective, the effect of DD01 persisted after cessation of treatment. It is currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, PK, and PD of DD01 administered by subcutaneous (SC) injection in overweight/obese subjects with type 2 diabetes mellitus and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The Obesity pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Obesity with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obesity Treatment.

Obesity Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Obesity Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Obesity market.

Obesity Companies

Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Obesity Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Obesity Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryObesity OverviewObesity Pipeline TherapeuticsObesity Therapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Survodutide: Zealand PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CT-868: Carmot TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)DD01: D&D PharmatechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive Obesity ProductsObesity Key CompaniesObesity Key ProductsObesity Unmet NeedsObesity Market DriversObesity Market BarriersObesity Future Perspectives and ConclusionObesity Analyst ViewsObesity Key CompaniesAppendix

