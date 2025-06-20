Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KFF Chief Inspects Al-Shadadiya Ctr For Hazardous Materials


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 20 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF), Major General Talal Al-Roumi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Brigadier General Omar Hamad, inspected Al-Shadadiya Center for Hazardous Materials on Friday to review procedures in dealing with high-risk incidents, and search and rescue operations.
KFF stated that Al-Roumi visited Center's facilities, where he was briefed by managers on handling chemical and biological incidents, prevention methods, and training plans.
He also reviewed the operational mechanisms of the search and rescue, and the latest equipment used for dealing with hazardous materials and rescue operations.
Al-Roumi praised the advanced technical resources and emphasized the importance of ongoing development to enhance capabilities and skills of the firemen to protect lives and ensure community safety and security. (end)
