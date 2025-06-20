DOT Physicals Made Easy: Pure Wellness Medical Clinic Supports CDL & Non CDL Drivers In Willowbrook

Dr. Yuliya Rashevska, APRN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC

- Mrs. Yuliya L. Rashevska, APRN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BCWILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Driver's License (CDL) holders in Willowbrook can now enjoy convenient, efficient, and certified DOT physicals at Pure Wellness Medical Clinic . Meeting federal Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements has never been easier, as the clinic is dedicated to supporting professional drivers with thorough exams that keep them compliant and ready to drive.Convenience for CDL DriversPure Wellness Medical Clinic recognizes that CDL drivers lead busy lives, often balancing tight schedules and long hours on the road. The clinic has tailored its services to meet these challenges, offering flexible appointment times and walk-in options to accommodate every driver's needs.“Our mission is to provide a stress-free experience for CDL drivers while ensuring they meet all the necessary medical standards,” said Mrs. Yuliya L. Rashevska, APRN, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC, a certified medical examiner at Pure Wellness Medical Clinic.“We know how critical it is for drivers to stay compliant and on the road, and we're here to help make that process as smooth as possible.”What is a DOT Physical?A DOT physical is a federally mandated exam designed to ensure that CDL drivers are medically fit to operate commercial vehicles safely. These exams must be conducted by FMCSA-certified medical professionals. Pure Wellness Medical Clinic's team is fully certified and highly experienced in performing these essential exams.During the DOT physical, the following health aspects are evaluated:Vision and Hearing: Ensuring drivers meet minimum standards for safety on the road.Blood Pressure and Heart Health: Screening for cardiovascular fitness.Physical and Neurological Conditions: Identifying any issues that could impair driving ability.Urinalysis: Testing for underlying health conditions, such as diabetes.Why Choose Pure Wellness Medical Clinic?Pure Wellness Medical Clinic has become a trusted name for DOT physicals in Willowbrook, IL, due to its commitment to quality, convenience, and professionalism. Here's what sets the clinic apart:Certified Examiners: All exams are conducted by FMCSA-certified professionals who understand federal compliance requirements.Fast Service: Same Day Results!The streamlined process minimizes wait times, allowing drivers to get back to their schedules quickly.Affordable Rates: Competitive pricing ensures accessibility for all drivers. This summer they are doing the DOT physicals for all CDL & non-CDL drivers for just $100 only for a limited time. So take advantage of the best deal in ILLINOIS.Comprehensive Care: Beyond DOT physicals, the clinic provides various wellness services to support the overall health of the community.How to Schedule a DOT PhysicalDrivers can book their DOT physical at Pure Wellness Medical Clinic by calling +1 630-387-6577. The clinic offers the convenience of both appointments and walk-ins, catering to last-minute needs.Location Details📍 Pure Wellness Medical Clinic, 6853 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook, IL 60527About Pure Wellness Medical ClinicPure Wellness Medical Clinic is dedicated to enhancing the health and wellness of the Willowbrook community. They are a full family practice clinic in Willowbrook, focusing on preventive care, chronic, acute disease management, and overall wellness for patients 15 years of age and older. Our approach integrates conventional medicine with holistic treatments to promote long-term health. With a focus on preventive care and regulatory compliance, the clinic has become a reliable partner for CDL drivers and other professionals seeking comprehensive healthcare solutions.For more information or to schedule your DOT physical, contact Pure Wellness Medical Clinic at +1 630-387-6577.Stay safe, stay compliant-trust Pure Wellness Medical Clinic for DOT physicals in Willowbrook.

