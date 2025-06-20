Socalgas Joins Forces With Labor Community Services To Help Address Hunger At 33Rd Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Media assets here

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) once again joins forces with Labor Community Services (LCS) to support the 33rd Annual National Association of Letter Carriers' (NALC) "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive. This year, SoCalGas will bring 100 volunteers to help sort over 1 million pounds of food donations collected across Los Angeles County. SoCalGas will also present a $25,000 donation to LCS to purchase additional needed food items, supporting thousands of families that continue to face hunger.

"The 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive is a powerful example of what solidarity looks like in action," said Yvonne Wheeler, president of the LA County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of NALC Branch 24, Labor Community Services, SoCalGas, and hundreds of volunteers, we are delivering hope and nourishment to thousands of families across Los Angeles County during a time of critical need."

"With the support of SoCalGas and our community partners, we're not just sorting food-we're building a safety net for families who need it most," said Norma López, executive director of LCS.

"We believe that a stronger community starts with meeting basic needs, including addressing hunger," said Maryam Brown, president of SoCalGas. "We're proud to stand with LCS and the labor community to help stamp out hunger and uplift families across Los Angeles."

Hunger remains a pressing issue in Los Angeles County. As of late 2024, one in four households-approximately 832,000-struggled to put food on the table, according to a USC Dornsife study. Additionally, 29% of households lack consistent access to healthy and nutritious food. These figures highlight the importance of initiatives like the "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive, especially during the summer months when school meal programs are unavailable, and food donations typically decline.

In Southern California, the "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive is coordinated by NALC Branch 24 in partnership with LCS and various AFL-CIO-affiliated labor unions. This year's campaign includes 38 post offices and 20 community partners. For over 60 years, LCS has supported union families with groceries, holiday food distributions, and emergency assistance. SoCalGas has supported LCS since 2007. In 2024, SoCalGas volunteers helped sort 80,000 pounds of food, which supported approximately 3,280 families.

SoCalGas offers programs and services that can help customers manage their natural gas usage and help save energy and money. To see programs that can help customers save, visit socalgas/Save . In 2024, SoCalGas contributed $10.2 million in charitable giving, including $5.3 million towards social impact initiatives.

Those interested in volunteering with LCS can sign up at lcs-la . LCS is also accepting donations-just $40 can feed a family of five for five days.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas .

About LCS

For over six decades, LCS (in partnership with Los Angeles County Federation of Labor) has been assisting unemployed and underemployed union families with groceries during the year via pantries, the National Association of Letter Carriers Annual Food Drive, and holiday meal distribution. We are committed to improving lives and providing resources and referrals so that we can help union members get ahead. There are families who work 40 hours a week and still struggle. Many are forced to decide between paying rent, purchasing food, or buying medicine for a sick child. We are proud to offer basic services to working women and men who need the most help.

