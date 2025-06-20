Golden ADU Transforms Retired Teacher's Property Into A Rental Unit, With No Upfront Costs

When Cynthia R., a 67-year-old retired teacher from Lake View Terrace, first considered building an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on her property, she was uncertain about its feasibility. Living on a quiet residential street in a modest single-story home with a detached garage and sizable backyard, her vision was to create a small rental unit: either for her adult son or to supplement her retirement income.

However, the process initially felt daunting. Cynthia reached out to several companies, only to encounter vague responses or aggressive sales pitches before anyone evaluated whether her property was suitable for development. That changed when she connected with Golden ADU, a Los Angeles-based company specializing in ADU development.







Golden ADU's team provided a free, no-pressure onsite assessment. They measured her property's setbacks, evaluated the slope, and reviewed local zoning regulations. The results confirmed her eligibility to build an ADU, and the company offered a groundbreaking proposal: Cynthia wouldn't need to pay anything upfront. The cost could be deferred until after the project was completed.

“That was a game changer,” Cynthia said.“I didn't have to empty my savings or take out a risky loan.”

Six months later, Cynthia's detached garage had been professionally converted into a fully permitted one-bedroom ADU, complete with its own kitchen, bathroom, and private entrance. Her son moved in and began paying a modest rent, less than the local market rate, but enough to provide consistent monthly support.







Golden ADU's commitment to accessibility, transparency, and tailored service helped Cynthia achieve a long-standing dream without financial strain.“They didn't just build me a unit,” she noted.“They gave me peace of mind, independence, and a future.”

Golden ADU continues to serve homeowners across Los Angeles by offering city-approved ADU solutions with a streamlined process, from free onsite evaluations to the final completion. Their mission is to make ADUs achievable for homeowners looking to generate income, accommodate family members, or increase long-term property value.







