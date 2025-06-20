Bitrecover Launches OST To PST Converter 14.0

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 20, 2025 5:02 am - BitRecover is a leading provider of professional data recovery and email conversion tools. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and performance, BitRecover solutions are trusted by businesses, IT professionals, and government agencies worldwide.

BitRecover proudly announces the release of OST to PST Converter 14.0, the latest version of its trusted software designed to streamline the conversion of OST files into PST format. This upgraded release brings enhanced performance, wider compatibility, and new features tailored to meet modern data recovery and migration needs.

Version 14.0 introduces a revamped engine for faster conversion of large OST files, advanced filters for selective export, and improved support for encrypted and orphaned OST files. It ensures accurate recovery of emails, contacts, calendars, attachments, and other mailbox components-while maintaining original folder hierarchy and metadata integrity.

Key Highlights of Version 14.0:

Improved speed and accuracy for large OST file conversion

Full support for Outlook 2021, Office 365, and Windows 11

Advanced filters for date, subject, and sender-based conversion

Enhanced support for corrupt, orphaned, and password-protected OST files

Easy-to-use interface designed for both technical and non-technical users

“With Version 14.0, we've focused on making OST to PST conversion more seamless and reliable,” said [Spokesperson's Name], Product Manager at BitRecover.“This update ensures our users are equipped with a future-ready solution for mailbox recovery, cloud migration, and data archiving.”

BitRecover OST to PST Converter 14.0 is now available for immediate download from the official website. A free demo version is offered for evaluation, allowing users to preview data before export.

BitRecover, a global leader in email data recovery and file conversion solutions, is proud to announce the launch of OST to PST Converter Version 14.0, a major upgrade packed with next-gen features tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern users.

Designed for IT professionals, system admins, and everyday Outlook users, the latest version delivers faster performance, enhanced compatibility, and greater control over mailbox conversion-making it the most comprehensive OST recovery tool on the market.

For more information or to download, visit:

BitRecover is a leading provider of professional data recovery and email conversion tools. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and performance, BitRecover solutions are trusted by businesses, IT professionals, and government agencies worldwide.

Media Contact:

Antonio Gosling

Contact: .../

Visit: