403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Treasury Targets Entities Procuring Sensitive Machinery For Iran's Defense Industry
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 20 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating one individual and eight entities, and identifying one vessel as blocked property, for their involvement in the procurement and transshipment of sensitive machinery for Iran's defense industry.
The vessel, SHUN KAI XING, owned by Hong Kong-based Unico Shipping Co Ltd, was carrying this machinery for OFAC-designated Rayan Roshd Afzar Company (RRA) and Towse Sanaye Nim Resanaye Tarashe, a company controlled by RRA executives, the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.
Today's action is being taken in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which directs that Iran be denied the development of missiles and other weapons capabilities and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its surrogates be disrupted, degraded, or denied access to the resources that sustain their destabilizing activities.
"The United States remains resolved to disrupt any effort by Iran to procure the sensitive, dual-use technology, components, and machinery that underpin the regime's ballistic missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, and asymmetric weapons programs. We have been clear: those who enable these schemes will be held accountable," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
"Treasury will continue to degrade Iran's ability to produce and proliferate these deadly weapons, which threaten regional stability and global security," he added. (end)
mmm
The vessel, SHUN KAI XING, owned by Hong Kong-based Unico Shipping Co Ltd, was carrying this machinery for OFAC-designated Rayan Roshd Afzar Company (RRA) and Towse Sanaye Nim Resanaye Tarashe, a company controlled by RRA executives, the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.
Today's action is being taken in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which directs that Iran be denied the development of missiles and other weapons capabilities and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its surrogates be disrupted, degraded, or denied access to the resources that sustain their destabilizing activities.
"The United States remains resolved to disrupt any effort by Iran to procure the sensitive, dual-use technology, components, and machinery that underpin the regime's ballistic missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, and asymmetric weapons programs. We have been clear: those who enable these schemes will be held accountable," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
"Treasury will continue to degrade Iran's ability to produce and proliferate these deadly weapons, which threaten regional stability and global security," he added. (end)
mmm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment