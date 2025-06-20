403
Attacks On Iran's Nuclear Sites Sharply Degrades Nuclear Safety, Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 20 (KUNA) -- IAEA Director General Grossi said Friday the recent attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran have caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security in Iran.
"Though they have not so far led to a radiological release affecting the public, there is a danger this could occur," he said in a statement to an emergency session by the UN Security Council on the situation in Iran.
UN nuclear watchdog has been monitoring closely the situation at Iran's nuclear sites since Israel began its attacks a week ago.
As part of its mission, the IAEA is the global nerve centre for information on nuclear and radiological safety, and we can respond to any nuclear or radiological emergency Grossi pointed out.
Based on information available to the IAEA, the following is the current situation at Iran's nuclear sites. Which I offer as a follow up to my most recent report to this Security Council.
The Natanz enrichment site contains two facilities. The first is the main Fuel Enrichment Plant.
Initial attacks on Friday, June 13, targeted and destroyed electricity infrastructure at the facility, including an electrical sub-station, the main electric power supply building, and emergency power supply and back-up generators.
On the same day, the main cascade hall appears to have been attacked using ground-penetrating munitions.
The second facility at Natanz is the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant. It consists of aboveground and underground cascade halls.
On June 13 the above-ground part was functionally destroyed and the strikes on the underground cascade halls were seriously damaging.
The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact on the population or the environment.
However, within the Natanz facility there is both radiological and chemical contamination.
It is possible that Uranium isotopes contained in Uranium Hexafluoride, Uranyl Fluoride and Hydrogen Fluoride are dispersed inside the facility.
The radiation, primarily consisting of alpha particles, poses a significant danger if inhaled or ingested. This risk can be effectively managed with appropriate protective measures, such as using respiratory devices. The main concern inside the facility is chemical toxicity.
Fordow is Iran's main enrichment location for enriching uranium to 60 percent.
The Agency is not aware of any damage at Fordow at this time.
At the Esfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in last Friday's attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor-fuel manufacturing plant, and the enriched uranium metal processing facility, which was under construction.
No increase of off-site radiation levels was reported. As in Natanz, the main concern is chemical toxicity, the IAEA Director General made clear.
The Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor under construction in Arak, was hit on the 19th of June. As the reactor was not operational and did not contain any nuclear material, no radiological consequence is expected.
The nearby Heavy Water Production Plant is also assessed to have been hit, and similarly no radiological consequence is expected.
As stated in the IAEA's update of June 18, at the Tehran Research Center, one building, where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested, was hit. At the Karaj workshop, two buildings, where different centrifuge components were manufactured, were destroyed.
"There was no radiological impact, internally or externally," Grossi pointed out.
"Let me now refer to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. This is the nuclear site in Iran where the consequences of an attack could be most serious.
"It is an operating nuclear power plant and as such it hosts thousands of kilograms of nuclear material.
"Countries of the region have reached out directly to me over the past few hours to express their concerns, and I want to make it absolutely and completely clear: In case of an attack on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment.
"Similarly, a hit that disabled the only two lines supplying electrical power to the plant could cause its reactor's core to melt, which could result in a high release of radioactivity to the environment.
"In their worst-case, both scenarios would necessitate protective actions, such as evacuations and sheltering of the population or the need to take stable iodine, with the reach extending to distances from a few to several hundred kilometres.
"Radiation monitoring would need to cover distances of several hundred kilometres and food restrictions may need to be implemented," he went on.
"Any action against the Tehran Nuclear Research Reactor could also have severe consequences, potentially for large areas of the city of Tehran and its inhabitants. In such a case, protective actions would need to be taken," he warned.
Grossi promised to continue to provide public updates about the developments at all these sites and their possible health and environmental consequences.
He concluded by assuring the international community that "a diplomatic solution is within reach if the necessary political will is there."
"This opportunity should not be missed. The alternative would be a protracted conflict and a looming threat of nuclear proliferation that, while emanating from the Middle East, would effectively erode the NPT and the non-proliferation regime as a whole," he added. (pickup previous)
