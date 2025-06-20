UAE: New Budget Travel Trends Emerge After Israel-Iran Conflict Disrupts Holiday Plans

With tensions rising in parts of the Middle East and the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel , many UAE residents have cancelled or postponed their summer vacations to countries like Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. But travel agents say this shift has opened up new budget travel trends, with a surge in interest for Southeast Asia and the Far East.

“We are seeing a strong preference now for destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, and Sri Lanka,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.“Travellers are looking eastward. Many want to avoid uncertainty and enjoy the relaxed vibe of the monsoons.”

Recommended For You

Subair added that India and Sri Lanka are particularly standing out this year as go-to places for monsoon lovers.

“People are choosing to spend time in the rain-soaked greenery of Kerala, the hill stations of Himachal, or the tea estates of Sri Lanka. It's a different kind of experience, calm, cool, and refreshing.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto travels, said the trend is shifting to African regions as well, apart from Asian countries.

“After cancelling trips to Georgia and nearby countries, many residents are rebooking for Southeast Asian destinations. These places offer great value for money, visa-on-arrival or e-visa options, and the kind of flexibility travellers need.”

The shift is due to recent flight cancellations to the Caucasus region resulting from airspace closures, and now travellers are rethinking their plans. Safety, ease of access, and overall travel experience are now at the forefront.

“There's uncertainty around the region. Families are wanting to travel, prioritising especially where travel is more visa-friendly,” said Bharath.

Another factor pushing this trend is cost. Southeast Asia offers budget-friendly travel without compromising on nature, culture, or food.

“A lot of the destinations we are recommending now are not just affordable but also have great weather this time of year,” said Subair.“And with school holidays on, families want to make the most of it because of the perfect timing.”