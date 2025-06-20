Foxconn To Begin Iphone Enclosure Manufacturing In Tamil Nadu
The new unit will be established within the ESR Industrial Park, according to a report by The Economic Times.
This move marks a significant step in Apple's growing manufacturing ecosystem in India. Until now, Tata Electronics was the only company producing iPhone enclosures in the country.
Foxconn has so far limited its operations in India to assembling iPhones at its Sriperumbudur facility, which is also in Tamil Nadu.
The upcoming enclosures facility will be situated near Foxconn's display module assembly plant, which is nearing completion in the same industrial park.
This development highlights Foxconn's efforts to deepen its manufacturing capabilities in India, contributing further to the“Make in India” initiative.
Meanwhile, nearly 97 per cent of iPhones exported by Foxconn from India have been shipped to the United States, highlighting India's growing role in Apple's global supply chain.
This expansion not only strengthens India's position as a key electronics manufacturing hub but also supports Apple's strategy to reduce its dependence on China by diversifying production locations.
Foxconn's investment in enclosure manufacturing is expected to boost local employment, increase value addition within India, and open the doors for more Apple suppliers to establish a presence in the country.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment