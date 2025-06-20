Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foxconn To Begin Iphone Enclosure Manufacturing In Tamil Nadu

Foxconn To Begin Iphone Enclosure Manufacturing In Tamil Nadu


(MENAFN- KNN India) Tamil Nadu, Jun 20 (KNN) Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant, is set to expand its manufacturing operations in India by starting the production of iPhone enclosures - the outer metal or glass frames of iPhones - at a new facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

The new unit will be established within the ESR Industrial Park, according to a report by The Economic Times.

This move marks a significant step in Apple's growing manufacturing ecosystem in India. Until now, Tata Electronics was the only company producing iPhone enclosures in the country.

Foxconn has so far limited its operations in India to assembling iPhones at its Sriperumbudur facility, which is also in Tamil Nadu.

The upcoming enclosures facility will be situated near Foxconn's display module assembly plant, which is nearing completion in the same industrial park.

This development highlights Foxconn's efforts to deepen its manufacturing capabilities in India, contributing further to the“Make in India” initiative.

Meanwhile, nearly 97 per cent of iPhones exported by Foxconn from India have been shipped to the United States, highlighting India's growing role in Apple's global supply chain.

This expansion not only strengthens India's position as a key electronics manufacturing hub but also supports Apple's strategy to reduce its dependence on China by diversifying production locations.

Foxconn's investment in enclosure manufacturing is expected to boost local employment, increase value addition within India, and open the doors for more Apple suppliers to establish a presence in the country.

(KNN Bureau)

