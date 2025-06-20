Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) will broadcast its second quarter 2025 earnings webcast on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The webcast will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at and will remain available after the call.

The call will be available through a live, listen-only webcast or teleconference. Links to access the webcast, register for the teleconference, and view the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, under the subheading "News & Events." A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website.

