JURA Launches The Z10 In Aluminum Black

The new Aluminum Black, available only at Williams Sonoma and jura, features a sleek, brushed aluminum front panel that adds an edgy, industrial touch. Elegant original details like the convex-concave front panel and clear water tank with wave design make the Z10 a tribute to excellent taste.

A Sweet Innovation

With the new Syrup Attachment Dual Spout, the Z10 becomes JURA's first fully automatic coffee machine to offer hot coffee, cold brew, and Sweet Foam functionality. Simply fill the included attachment with your favorite syrup and attach it to the frother, where a hint of syrup is slightly infused with milk foam.

Hot and Cold Brew Beverages on Demand

The Z10 offers an impressive menu of 40 specialties, from rich espressos and velvety flat whites to refreshing cold brew lattes. JURA's innovative 3D Brewing Technology ensures optimal extraction for hot drinks by channeling water through the coffee grounds at multiple levels. For cold brew specialties, the exclusive Cold Extraction Process pulses cold water through freshly ground coffee under high pressure, for a perfectly balanced flavor.

Precision Grinding

JURA's Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.) automatically adjusts the grind fineness to suit the selected beverage. This advanced grinder works with speed and precision to optimize each specialty - whether it's hot or cold brew.

Effortless Operation and Smart Connectivity

The Z10's 4.3-inch touchscreen display and intuitive Blue Crystal Rotary Switch make it easy to select and personalize your favorite beverages. Integrated maintenance system ensures the machine remains in peak condition with minimal effort. With built-in Wi-Fi Connect, users can also operate the Z10 remotely via JURA's exclusive J.O.E. (JURA Operating Experience) app.

The JURA Z10 blends advanced technology, precision engineering, and modern design and comes in four finishes - Aluminum Black, Aluminum White, Diamond Black, and Diamond White.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $1,199 to $5,499. For more information, visit jura .

