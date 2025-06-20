Union Tourism Minister Vows Support For Delhi Assembly's Heritage Makeover

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) In a significant step towards preserving Delhi's architectural legacy, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has vowed support for an initiative to develop the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a Living Heritage Site of national importance, an official said on Friday.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Union Minister Shekhawat said:“We look forward to working in close collaboration with your office to preserve this historical edifice and unlock its full cultural potential for the people of Delhi and the nation.”

In his letter dated June 17, the Union Minister said:“The Delhi Assembly Building is a significant landmark that not only represents the rich political legacy of our nation but also stands as an enduring symbol of architectural and historical value. Your proposal to develop the campus as a vibrant heritage hub is both timely and appropriate.”

The correspondence between the Speaker and the Union Minister follows their meeting held on June 3 to discuss ongoing developmental initiatives.

During the talks, the Speaker had sought the Ministry's cooperation in transforming the Assembly campus into a nationally recognised heritage site.

Speaker Gupta had formally written to Shekhawat on May 13, proposing the development of the Delhi Assembly Building -- an iconic structure constructed in 1912 -- as a heritage hub.

The letter also included a request for the Ministry's support in preparing a comprehensive project report for the same, said an official statement.

Subsequently, encouraging progress was made during a follow-up meeting under the chairmanship of Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on May 23, which marked a significant step forward in the collaboration.

Shekhawat has now assured all possible assistance from the Ministry and is expected to visit the Delhi Assembly shortly, along with senior officials, to assess the project and provide the necessary support to realise this visionary initiative, said the statement.