Sofi And Benzinga Announce New Partnership To Power Next-Generation Investment Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership marks the start of a collaboration aimed at transforming how everyday investors access, interpret, and act on market information. SoFi has integrated Benzinga's premium datasets-including Analyst Ratings , Price Targets, Earnings , and Why Is It Moving insights-into its investing platform as part of a broader effort to simplify research and drive informed investing decisions.

"For years, our mission has been to help retail investors level the playing field with smart, accessible financial data," said Tommy Cotter, Head of Product at Benzinga. "We're excited to launch this new partnership with SoFi and help power their vision of making investing approachable, insightful, and actionable."

"This partnership is a step forward towards our mission to make investing more transparent and personalized for our members," said Ronak Patel, Group Product Manager at SoFi. "By integrating Benzinga's high-quality market data and insights, we're empowering our members with the tools they need to stay informed and make confident investing decisions."

About SoFi:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI ) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 10 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi's technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 158.4 million global accounts. For more information, visit or download our iOS and Android apps.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages, thanks to its easy-to-integrate API suite and straightforward, actionable content. Benzinga delivers timely news and analysis that helps users navigate the most dynamic and volatile financial markets in real time.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED . ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED . MAY LOSE VALUE

SoFi Invest encompasses two distinct companies, with various products and services offered to investors as described below:

1) Automated Investing and advisory services are provided by SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser ("SoFi Wealth"). Brokerage services are provided to SoFi Wealth LLC by SoFi Securities LLC.

2) Active Investing and brokerage services are provided by SoFi Securities LLC, Member FINRA ( )/SIPC( ). Clearing and custody of all securities are provided by APEX Clearing Corporation.

Individual customer accounts may be subject to the terms applicable to one or more of these platforms. For additional disclosures related to the SoFi Invest platforms described above please visit SoFi/legal.

Neither the Investment Advisor Representatives of SoFi Wealth, nor the Registered Representatives of SoFi Securities are compensated for the sale of any product or service sold through any SoFi Invest platform.

For a full listing of the fees associated with SoFi Invest please view our .

Analyst ratings are sourced from Benzinga and reflect the aggregated views of third-party analysts and/or their affiliated firms. These ratings do not represent opinions or evaluations made by SoFi Securities, LLC, its affiliates, or employees. Ratings are provided for informational purposes only and are neither a recommendation nor an offer to buy or sell any securities.

SoFi Securities, LLC does not compensate analysts for any of these ratings, nor is SoFi affiliated with Benzinga.

