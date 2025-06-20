Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Supreme Court Judge Visits Kashmir Praises Security, Tourism Revival

2025-06-20 07:05:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, recently visited Jammu and Kashmir on a private tour with his family, covering key destinations including Gulmarg, Pahalgam's Bisaran Road, Dachigam National Park, Srinagar's markets, and Dal Lake.

The visit remained low-key but significant, offering a quiet affirmation of the region's growing stability and tourism revival.

Speaking after the trip, Justice Masih said,“Kashmir is a land of breathtaking beauty and unmatched warmth. My family and I felt not only deeply welcomed but also entirely safe and secure throughout our visit. The serenity of its landscapes is matched by the professionalism of its security forces.”

He also welcomed the return of travellers to the Valley“It is heartening to see tourists returning to Kashmir. Their presence reflects renewed confidence in the region's hospitality and safety.”

Justice Masih's remarks add to the growing narrative of Kashmir as a peaceful and inviting destination, increasingly frequented by dignitaries and tourists alike. (KNO)

