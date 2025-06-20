403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian Senate Pres. Calls For Immediate End To Suffering In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 20 (KUNA) -- President of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa stressed the urgent need for an immediate and definitive end to the suffering and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
According to a statement by the Arab Parliament on Friday, La Russa made these remarks during a meeting with the Arab Parliament speaker, Mohammad Al-Yamahi, who is visiting Italy to participate in the second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue.
The event, organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in collaboration with the Italian Parliament, is taking place in Rome from June 19 to 21.
La Russa noted that Italy has provided aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza and recounted witnessing firsthand the extent of their suffering during a visit to Egypt's Al-Arish and the Rafah border crossing.
He praised the role of the Arab Parliament and expressed his appreciation for its efforts on various issues, including the empowerment of women and its consistent calls for enhancing security and stability in the region and globally.
La Russa highlighted that understanding and rapprochement between the Arab and the Italian peoples are key pillar for strengthening relations in all fields.
The statement added that the meeting focused on ways to enhance the Arab-Italian parliamentary relations and to exchange views on several issues of mutual concern.
Al-Yamahi stressed that Italy is among the European countries closest to the Arab world, not only geographically but also due to the historical and cultural ties and shared strategic interests.
He underlined the need for Arab-Italian parliamentary relations to match the progress made at the governmental level, and proposed signing a cooperation agreement between the Arab Parliament and the Italian Senate to establish an institutional framework for these ties.
The proposal was welcomed and strongly supported by La Russa, with both sides agreeing to begin coordination and consultations to prepare and sign the agreement at the earliest opportunity.
Al-Yamahi also extended an invitation to La Russa to visit the Arab Parliament in Cairo and deliver an address during one of its sessions. (end)
mfm
According to a statement by the Arab Parliament on Friday, La Russa made these remarks during a meeting with the Arab Parliament speaker, Mohammad Al-Yamahi, who is visiting Italy to participate in the second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue.
The event, organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in collaboration with the Italian Parliament, is taking place in Rome from June 19 to 21.
La Russa noted that Italy has provided aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza and recounted witnessing firsthand the extent of their suffering during a visit to Egypt's Al-Arish and the Rafah border crossing.
He praised the role of the Arab Parliament and expressed his appreciation for its efforts on various issues, including the empowerment of women and its consistent calls for enhancing security and stability in the region and globally.
La Russa highlighted that understanding and rapprochement between the Arab and the Italian peoples are key pillar for strengthening relations in all fields.
The statement added that the meeting focused on ways to enhance the Arab-Italian parliamentary relations and to exchange views on several issues of mutual concern.
Al-Yamahi stressed that Italy is among the European countries closest to the Arab world, not only geographically but also due to the historical and cultural ties and shared strategic interests.
He underlined the need for Arab-Italian parliamentary relations to match the progress made at the governmental level, and proposed signing a cooperation agreement between the Arab Parliament and the Italian Senate to establish an institutional framework for these ties.
The proposal was welcomed and strongly supported by La Russa, with both sides agreeing to begin coordination and consultations to prepare and sign the agreement at the earliest opportunity.
Al-Yamahi also extended an invitation to La Russa to visit the Arab Parliament in Cairo and deliver an address during one of its sessions. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment