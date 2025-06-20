Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report 2025: Global Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2020-2030 - Advanced Devices Like ACUSON Acunav Volume 4D ICE Catheter Broaden Vascular Intervention Options
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- Abbott Laboratories AngioScore Inc. Edward Lifesciences Corporation Medtronic Inc St. Jude Medical Teleflex Medical Volcano Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Teleflex Medical Cook Group Inc.
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type:
- Peripheral Stents PTA Balloons Catheters Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts Plaque Modification Devices Peripheral Accessories Inferior Vena Cava Filters Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By End User:
- Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Region:
- North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market
