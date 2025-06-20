Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report 2025: Global Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2020-2030 - Advanced Devices Like ACUSON Acunav Volume 4D ICE Catheter Broaden Vascular Intervention Options

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market was valued at USD 10.58 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.74 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.84%

This growth is largely driven by an aging global population and a corresponding rise in peripheral vascular diseases. Contributing factors include a favorable reimbursement landscape, increasing approvals for new products, and the rising incidence of diabetes. Tobacco use, another key risk factor, further fuels market expansion.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Diabetes

A major driver of the peripheral vascular devices market is the escalating incidence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and diabetes globally. PAD affects over 15% of individuals aged 60+, and more than 35% of diabetic patients also develop PAD, highlighting the urgent need for vascular intervention tools.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases, including PAD, remain the leading cause of death worldwide. Diabetes exacerbates vascular issues by accelerating atherosclerosis, which narrows arteries and restricts blood flow, thereby increasing the demand for medical devices like stents, angioplasty balloons, and catheters. Additionally, global public health campaigns aimed at controlling diabetes and its complications indirectly support market growth.

Key Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

The stringent regulatory environment represents a key hurdle for manufacturers of peripheral vascular devices. Authorities like the FDA and EMA mandate extensive clinical trials and safety checks, which can delay product releases and inflate development costs. Furthermore, inconsistencies in regulatory standards across countries complicate international market entry, requiring companies to invest heavily in compliance efforts. This complexity may impede innovation and restrict access to cutting-edge devices in some regions. Although initiatives to harmonize global standards are in progress, regulatory disparity remains a significant barrier to market expansion.

Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements in Peripheral Vascular Devices

The peripheral vascular devices market is witnessing rapid transformation through technological advancements. Innovations such as drug-eluting stents, which prevent arterial re-narrowing, have significantly improved clinical outcomes. Bioresorbable scaffolds - accounting for nearly 20% of newly developed vascular devices - provide temporary vascular support before dissolving, thereby minimizing long-term risks.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is enhancing diagnostic precision and enabling personalized treatment planning. These developments contribute to more effective, less invasive procedures, aligning with the global healthcare shift toward minimally invasive interventions. Regulatory support and increased R&D funding are further propelling these advancements.

Key Attributes:

