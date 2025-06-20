Coolthink@JC × Cambodia Sharing And Exchange Programme Mou Signed To Advance Computational Thinking In Country's Schools

Ms Winnie Ying, Head of Charities (Youth Development & Poverty Alleviation; and Talent & Sector Development), The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Mr Sok Tha, Director, Department of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sport of Cambodia, sign an MOU for the adoption and adaptation of CoolThink@JC's curriculum and education model in Cambodian primary schools.

