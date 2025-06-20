Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi Metro Time Change ALERT! Check New Timings For Yoga Day 2025: 'Services At An Interval Of...'


2025-06-20 01:10:07
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro announced that it will start operations on all lines from 4:00 AM on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Hence, train services will commence earlier than usual to provide easy access of public transport to yoga participants.

In a post on x, Delhi Metro stated,“Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2025.”

The post adds,“Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per daily timetable.”

