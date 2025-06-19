Mad Mike Whiddett To Showcase Legendary MADMAC Mclaren P1 GTR-X At 2025 Monterey Motorsports Festival

MENAFN - News Direct) Monterey, CA | June 19, 2025 05:55 AM Pacific Daylight Time

The Monterey Motorsports Festiva is thrilled to announce the involvement of the renowned professional drifter, car builder, and Red Bull athlete Mad Mike Whiddett .

Mad Mike Whiddett is bringing his MADMAC McLaren P1 GTR-X to Monterey Motorsports Festival on August 16, 2025 from 5-11PM. Attendees will be able to hear the 1000HP Rotary turbo engine and see its flame-throwing theatrics

Celebrated for his success in Formula DRIFT USA and Japan and numerous drifting competitions worldwide, Mad Mike is a legend in the motorsports community. Known for his daring style and versatility behind the wheel, Mad Mike also competes in off-road racing events such as Stadium Trucks, demonstrating his remarkable driving prowess across multiple disciplines.

At this year's Monterey Motorsports Festival (MMF), Mad Mike will captivate audiences with his infamous MADMAC McLaren P1 GTR-X drift car, the world's wildest drift hypercar renowned for its power and precision. Fans will have the unique opportunity to see this extraordinary vehicle, experience the sound of its race engine, and learn more about Mad Mike's innovative approach to car building and international competition.

The custom McLaren P1 GTR-X powered by a MadLab-built 1000HP 20B Rotary turbo engine will be a standout star of the 2025 Festival and Mike has promised to fire-up the motor, allowing fans to witness its flame-throwing theatrics.

Bringing something completely new to the 2025 Monterey Car Week, MMF combines a car show with cultural event and music festival. Taking place from 5-11PM at the 22-acre Monterey Fairgrounds (situated just 3 miles from Cannery Row), attendees will be surrounded by a wide array of display cars covering major genres such as hypercars, supercars, American muscle, race cars, JDM, European classics, and the latest EVs. Simultaneously, live bands will be rocking the two Fairground sound stages, plus a special set from a legendary DJ, whose identity will be revealed shortly.

TICKETS

The Monterey Motorsports Festival is priced to be accessible to everyone. Tickets are available from montereymotorsportsfestival at $119. Kids under 12 are admitted free, and there's a Junior Ticket currently priced at $59 for 13-17 year olds.

Additionally, visitors can upgrade with the the Vino & Vibes options at $219, which includes General Admission, access to a curated selection of top wineries, and views of the event and exclusive winery access. Vino and Vibes is the perfect way to relax, unwind, and indulge in the finer things.

As in previous years, the 2025 Monterey Motorsports Festival will offer an impressive selection of machines and activities for the entire family. There will be everything from Hypercars and Supercars to American Muscle, Race Cars, Overland & 4-Wheelers, JDM, European and the latest EVs.

*Please note: Monterey Motorsports Festival is a private, ticketed event. Tickets will remain available while supplies last.

EDITOR'S NOTE

Images of Mad Mike and MADMAC are available here: dropbox/scl/fo/w6c9spa5w8vc6aij9zxmk/ALzycpCIxVtz-b0gDOARRUQ?rlkey=1zy903102edhks5zvpmw52rwe&dl=0

A video from Monterey Motorsports Festival 2024 is available to view and share here: youtube/watch?v=d3Gm9xiqHbU

Media inquiries and accreditation should be sent to ...

ABOUT MONTEREY MOTORSPORTS FESTIVAL

The Monterey Motorsports Festival is the premier Saturday event during car week. It offers an elevated and curated experience, which is affordable for attendees, families, and automotive enthusiasts. This is the only event open to the general public on Saturday night, showcasing automotive unveilings, classic cars, supercars, hypercars, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, live entertainment, curated food and more. montereymotorsportsfestival