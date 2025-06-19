PC AGE Offers $200/Month Stipend & Scientifically Validated Computer Aptitude Test To Help Women Break Into High-Paying IT & Cybersecurity Careers
"Seventy years ago, accounting was a male-dominated profession. Today it's majority female. There's no reason IT and Cybersecurity can't follow the same path - but we need to remove the barriers," said Zafar Khizer, President of PC AGE. "This $200/month stipend is one way to make training accessible for women who are ready for a career change but can't afford to wait."
The stipend is available to women who qualify for federal Pell Grants, which provide up to about $9,860 in tuition assistance. PC AGE will redirect a portion of these funds to support students' living expenses, such as commuting, food, or childcare - especially important for single mothers or women juggling part-time jobs.
Why Women Don't Enter Cybersecurity - And Why They Should
While accounting has shifted to being majority-female, IT and Cybersecurity have remained stubbornly male. Why? Lack of early exposure, industry stereotypes, and poor marketing.
"Many women don't realize cybersecurity includes roles like risk analysis, compliance, policy, and training - not just coding or hacking. These are perfect for women who are problem-solvers and strong communicators," said Khizer.
PC AGE's program is designed for complete beginners, including those with no prior tech experience. The school offers both campus-based and live online training, making it accessible for women balancing work and family life.
What Makes PC AGE Different
-
$200/month stipend for qualified students
No prior IT experience needed
Women-led info sessions and career workshops
Job placement support with starting salaries from **$40,000–$60,000**
Career growth to $70,000–$100,000+ within 3–5 years
Scientifically Validated Computer Aptitude Test: Know If You're a Good Fit - Before You Enroll
To help women explore whether a tech career is right for them, PC AGE offers a scientifically validated Computer Aptitude Test at computeraptitude. This "IT IQ" test measures problem-solving and analytical skills - no prior computer experience required - and is a proven predictor of success in IT and cybersecurity careers.
"You don't need to know how to code. You need the right kind of mind - and we can help you discover if you have it," Khizer added.
Call to Action
Women who are ready to take the first step toward a stable, high-growth career in IT or Cybersecurity are encouraged to visit pcage or call 1-800-722-9233 to learn more.
"We're not just offering training. We're offering economic freedom," Khizer said. "And we want women to know - there's a seat at the table for you."
